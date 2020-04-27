COVID-19, Support & Resources

Education Service Center Region 19 Crisis Response Website

    At Home Learning Support & Services

    #WeR19TOGETHER #ElPasoProud

    •                                                  During unprecedented times of crisis, our community unites and thrives

                                                       as we face challenges TOGETHER with optimism and compassion for one another.

                                                       We thank our education partners and community service workers who together

                                                       are ensuring high priority for children's education.

                                                       This ribbon represents hope and certainty of strength as we work TOGETHER

                                                       once again to overcome challenges and succeed in providing

                                                       high quality education to ALL the children of our region.
                                          

       

       

    City Health Updates

    TEA Updates

    Coronavirus Facts

