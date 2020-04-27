At Home Learning Support & Services
AT HOME RESOURCES FOR PARENTS
Resources for parents to guide their children's education and well being.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE
Find useful resources for assitance with meals, utilities, internet connection and counseling.
Technology Resources
Teachers can find useful technology resouces for education software and technical support.
SPECIAL EDUCATION
At-Home learning tips to support parents as they help their children with disabilities transition to distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SUPPORT
Teachers can access various resources intended to support At Home learning for grades K-5.
MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOL SUPPORT
Teachers can access various resources intended to support At Home learning for grades 6-8.
COUNSELING SUPPORT
Counselors, students and parents can access various resources intended to support counselors at all grade levels.
CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION
Career and Technical Education teachers can find valuable resources for providing high quality distance learning for their students.
#WeR19TOGETHER #ElPasoProud
During unprecedented times of crisis, our community unites and thrives
as we face challenges TOGETHER with optimism and compassion for one another.
We thank our education partners and community service workers who together
are ensuring high priority for children's education.
This ribbon represents hope and certainty of strength as we work TOGETHER
once again to overcome challenges and succeed in providing
high quality education to ALL the children of our region.
Coronavirus Facts
Coronavirus
What are the symptoms, how it spreads, prevention & what to do if you get sick.
"Stay Home, Work Safe"
This link has all the most up to date city ordinances and health advisories.
COVID-19 Testing for Seniors
Drive-thru COVID-19 specimen collection site will collect specimens of seniors 65 years of age or older who have a temperature of 99.6 F or higher.